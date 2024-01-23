MACRA says it has created over 150 spaces for new radio investors

Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA) says its frequency band re-framing exercise has been successfully implemented to the extent that they have managed to create 150 new spaces which can be allocated to new applicants.

MACRA director general Daudi Suleman said this in Lilongwe during a press briefing where he emphasized that the process will create an opportunity for new investments in radio stations as well as creating a suitable environment for marketing.

“We have come up with different segments based on the space in which each radio station is operating, there is national, regional, as well as community segments. The space has been created to safeguard the industry so that any radio stations should be operating across its boarders.

“Currently there are 35 national radio stations and on that there is still 30 more spaces which can be applied. We also have 18 regional radio stations with 20 more spaces which is yet to be filled.



“Lastly, we have almost 100 spaces to be filled up with community radio stations but let me also highlight that the insuance of new applicants will wait for appointment of new MACRA board,” Suleman said.

He also disclosed on the status level of two technological systems which the telecommunication regulator is implementing.

“These systems will help us deal with mobile money fraud, trace and block operations of fake handsets as well as help us to correct maximum revenue from telecommunication companies that are benefiting from MACRA spectrums respectively,” Suleman highlighted.

