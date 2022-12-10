Malawians stranded in Zimbabwe prisons after deportation

Some Malawian nationals are stranded in Zimbabwe prisons after they were deported in that country for travelling without proper travel documents.

The stranded Malawians, who were o their way to South Africa, are requesting the Malawian Embassy in Zimbabwe to assist them with transport money.

This has been revealed following the arrival of 32 deportees at Mwanza border Thursday.

This is a group that managed to source funds on their own for their return home and the embassy just facilitated their repatriation exercise.

According to the Acting immigration publicist for Mwanza border, Sophina Chibenthu Mwenda, the individuals were in transit to South Africa without proper travel documents using unchartered routes.

Out of the 32 deportees, nine are from Mangochi, one from Zomba, one from Mulanje, one from Ntcheu and 20 are from Machinga district.

Currently, some are still at the Harare prison waiting for financial assistance to return home.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!