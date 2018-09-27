Malawians to access free foreign specilised medical care at KCH

At least 30 medical doctors from United States of America (USA), Brazil and Uganda arrived in Malawi on Monday to provide free medical services at Kamuzu Central Hospital (KCH), one of the country’s major referral health facilities situated in Lilongwe, the Capital City.

They will be at the hospital for one week, complementing efforts of local medical personnel in improving service delivery to communities around the facility.

Lilongwe Rotary Club in partnership with KCH have brought in the foreign doctors through the Rotary Vocation Training Team (VTT) project.

According to President for Lilongwe Rotary Club Gearge Mwale, VTT promotes exchanges of medical expatriates such as these for the health well-being of the people the rotaries serve.

“These doctors will fill in the gaps that are apparent in KCH’s medical provision by making sure that people get specialized, right and satisfactory medical care,” he said.

Mwale added that another team of expatriate doctors will come shortly after the current one leaves the country.

The foreign doctors with immense skills in their various areas of specialisation, have come along with two incubators and many other medical supplies to enhance their operations at KCH during their stay there.

Their Team Leader Dr Guilherme Fernandes, a Brazilian, said the doctors will also impart their skills to their local counterparts.

