DPP’s secret ballot during primaries is credible system – Nest

September 27, 2018 Owen Khamula - Nyasa Times Be the first to comment

National Elections Systems Trust (Nest) executive director Unandi Banda welcomed the  use of secret ballot for the  ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) during its forthcoming primary elections so that voters should vote with their conscience.

Unandi: Secret ballot is best system

DPP regional governor for the south Charles Mchacha said the system would also help curb political violence which erupts after primary elections.

“The DPP is the most democratic party in the country, this is why we want to adopt this new system so that party voters are not forced to vote for a person they do not want,” he said.

In 2014 and during by-elections, the party used the open vote system where voters stand behind their preferred candidate, a system also used by the main opposition, the Malawi Congress Party (MCP).

Mchacha said the open vote system instils fears among voters, saying most of the times people who are not preferred in the area are voted to represent the party during national elections.

“If a candidate who is not preferred is voted during the primary elections, that candidate would lose during the national elections,” he said.

Nest  said this would ensure free, fair and credible primary elections for the party.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Please share this Article if you like Email This Post Email This Post

More From the World

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of

More From Nyasatimes