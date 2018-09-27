DPP’s secret ballot during primaries is credible system – Nest

National Elections Systems Trust (Nest) executive director Unandi Banda welcomed the use of secret ballot for the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) during its forthcoming primary elections so that voters should vote with their conscience.

DPP regional governor for the south Charles Mchacha said the system would also help curb political violence which erupts after primary elections.

“The DPP is the most democratic party in the country, this is why we want to adopt this new system so that party voters are not forced to vote for a person they do not want,” he said.

In 2014 and during by-elections, the party used the open vote system where voters stand behind their preferred candidate, a system also used by the main opposition, the Malawi Congress Party (MCP).

Mchacha said the open vote system instils fears among voters, saying most of the times people who are not preferred in the area are voted to represent the party during national elections.

“If a candidate who is not preferred is voted during the primary elections, that candidate would lose during the national elections,” he said.

Nest said this would ensure free, fair and credible primary elections for the party.

