Malawians up against bail for 5 women arrested on money laundering charges

Malawians have taken up on various social media platforms to express dismay over the release on police bail of five women arrested over the weekend at Kamuzu International Airport in Lilongwe for money laundering before investigations have been done.

Fiscal Police at Kamuzu International Airport in Lilongwe arrested the five women for money laundering after being found in possession of 338 ATM cards just after their arrival on a flight from Dubai.

But they were released just hours after their arrest amid speculation that they were highly connected to powerful and influential people in the country.

Some Malawians say they should have been released after after investigating the powerful and influential Asian businessmen they were working for and the banks they were dealing with.

Malawi Police headquarters spokesperson Peter Kalaya said the suspects are Sellina Mkandawire 39, Fatima Dziko 35, Diness Mphande 66, Hanifa Osman 33 and Angella Mphande 36.

According to Kalaya, the cards are from different banks in the country and that the woman were being used to launder the money.

The five appeared in court on Friday and have since been released on bail.

