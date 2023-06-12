Primary School teacher wins K129m in Premier Bet

June 13, 2023 Victor Singano Jnr Be the first to comment

A 55-year-old  primary school teacher at Chinkhwali LEA School in Kasungu District, Mphatso Makwacha (not his real name) has won K129 million through Premier Bet football betting — becoming the first biggest winner ever since the introduction of the game in Malawi.

Makwacha made a stake of K500 only to beat the reining biggest winner Rajesh Janat of Blantyre, who won a total of K109 million in 2019.

Speaking after receiving the money, Makwacha said he will use part of the money to assist victims of Cyclone Freddy in Blantyre and later make plans on how I can invest the rest of the money.

Lilongwe Premier Bet Commercial Manager, Trevor Whitaker said he was looking forward to register more customers who will be playing the games under Premier Bet.

