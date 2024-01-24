Malawians worried as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Nsanje District

Health authorities in Nsanje say covid-19 cases have risen to 16 from 14 last week, with one admission in hospital.

Nsanje district hospital spokesperson George Mbotwa however said the district has not registered any covid-19 case in the past three days.

Mbotwa said out of the 16 cases, only one patient is critically ill and admitted to Nsanje district hospital while the rest are being treated from home with mild covid-19.

Out of the 16 patients who are down with covid-19, eight are health workers in the district.

He has since told people in the district to embrace covid-19 preventive measures such as washing hands with soap and use of face masks.

This means covid-19 cases now stand at 89,204 cases following the two more new cases registered recently in Nsanje.

Presidential Taskforce on covid-19 co-chair Dr. Chalamira Nkhoma said the country recorded 526 new covid-19 cases from June to December last year.

He said Malawi has cumulatively recorded 89,204 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 2,686 deaths, as of today, Tuesday.

Nkhoma has urged people to be vigilant and observe preventive measures, saying, “globally, in the last 28 days, there has been a 4% increase in the number of cases but a great reduction in the number of deaths.”

He says from June to December last year, the country recorded 526 new cases, such that cases were being recorded every month.

He however said there was no death so far.

He said in the first three weeks, Malawi has recorded 16 cases, all from Nsanje district, with one admission but no death so far of which eight are medics.

A health expert, Sandra Mapemba said people observe prevention measures, adding that people should get vaccinated, saying it is critical to halting the further spread of the virus.

