 Malawimusic.com removes  ‘rape’ song : Mwiza Chavura apologises for mocking women as more condemnation pours on

Malawimusic.com has said it has removed from its site the his controversial song about rape by Mwiza Chavura after a public outcry over lyrics in which he boasts of having guts to commit such atrocious act on any girl who dares to rebuff him.

In the song titled Rape, Chavura partially sings: “Agwiliridwe basi, nanenso wina ndizamupanga rape, kukamwa kwake ndikumumata tape…”

In the song, Chavura raps about how he would commit such offence by getting a girl drunk on his bills.

“Ndidzakupanga rape/ kukumwetsa bawa ndikupanga rape/kukamwa kwako nzakumata tape/ zindikana uone udzalira help/ I don’t ……. around nzakupanga rape,” goes part of the chorus of the song.

However, Malawians have acted angrily to the song, forcing Malawimusic.com to take down the song has from its website.

“The @pastorchavura song has been removed from the site. If you have it please delete it. It was an error on our part to upload such content. The views of the artist do not necessarily reflect the views of Malawimusic.com and the people that work there,” wrote the website on its Twitter account.

The hip-hop musician has since issued an apology.

“I would like to apologise to all women I have offended with my song. I didn’t know it is going to offend women, and I didn’t know the concept would be misunderstood. I apologise to Malawimusic.com for putting them in a complicated situation, and would like all websites that uploaded the song to take it down,” he said.

“Sorry, I will avoid such songs. The song is just an imagination it’s not particularly involving any woman, it’s not meant for anyone to take seriously, like all other songs. The song has been banned, basi let’s move on with our lives. Most of you have lots of problems to fix at home and work,” he commented on the post.

But some sections argue the apology lacks sincerity and remorse.

He commented again: “Akuti [understand] some are taking the song to court, though they have no case because the song was written ‘explicit content’. I didn’t make the song to offend anyone.

“Well to me music is like a movie, movies will have some rape scenes, it’s not there to offend anyone. But if someone has been offended, sorry that was not my intention, and am not rapping about raping anyone in particular. It can be an imaginary girl.”

Poet Qabaniso Malewezi said much as there was freedom of speech which artists enjoy, there was a line that needed to be drawn.

“Art that openly talks about raping a girl should not be tolerated. Any glorification of rape culture should not be condoned. Being an artist is a privilege and honour not to be abused. I am publicly condemning the song titled “Rape” by Chavura. I say no to verbal sexual violence,” said Malewezi.

Gospel music star Khama Khwiliro felt promoting rape in a song was a worst thing any artist would do.

Said Khwiliro: “Mr. Mwiza Chavura…. you went too far as an artist. Never do this again. Promoting rape in your song is the worst thing an artist would do. A worst strategy of getting yourself famous.”

However, journalist Rogers Siula said there are a lot of music that objectify females and needed to be banned and withdrawn from the public domain.

“Let’s simply say no to all songs and withdraw or ban all music that objectifies females. It’s a sad reality that doesn’t need double standards to be dealt with… We need an affirmative stand; we can’t be on the fence. There’s a growing nuisance (as regards content) in music!! And well, we should extend that fierce stand to music videos too,” said Siula.

Meanwhile, a network of Christian artists in the country, has also expressed sadness at the level of vulgarity being portrayed in the song.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the network further said it was appalling that a Malawian artist would come up with such a pro-rape song in an age where the whole world was standing against the vice.

“Let us not trivialize what is actually a big concern and a painful issue that the girls and women in our homes are facing up against in different forms. This song not only perpetrates crime but it’s also evil indeed as it will promote rape issues among young people,”

The network further condemns owners of online music distribution sites malawi-music.com and entertainment malawi for making the song available for downloads.

“We propose that this song be banned and its creators taken to task including the producers; the label ‘Nyambaro music’ under which this song was produced; and those that are further distributing it on their websites. The song is not only evil, it is criminal. This madness must stop! We say no to ‘rape’,” said the statement.

Musicians Union of Malawi (MUM)women’s desk president Martha Mituka described Chavura as a disgrace.

In a Facebook post, Mituka said she was going to face Chavura in court over the issue if he did not delete his song and apologise.

“I am ready to fight for fellow women and young girls” she wrote.

Similarly, Women’s Legal Resources Centre (Wolrec) has condemned the song calling the development retrogressive.

In a statement the organisation said the song is insulting the modesty of women and girls and therefore asked the Malawi Censorship board to ban the song.

