Malawi’s Designers Take Center Stage as Creative DNA Malawi Launches with VP Ansah

Malawi’s creative sector received a major boost this week with the official launch of Creative DNA Malawi, an initiative aimed at elevating local fashion talent.

The project, initiated by renowned designer Lily Alfonso, seeks to highlight Malawi’s cultural heritage through contemporary fashion while providing opportunities for emerging designers to shine.

Vice President Dr. Jane Ansah attended the event, signaling the government’s support for the creative industry as a driver of economic growth and youth empowerment.

Backed by the British Council, Creative DNA Malawi is designed to tackle challenges that have long hindered the development of local fashion, including limited access to funding, mentorship, and exhibition platforms.

Alfonso highlighted the vast pool of creative talent in Malawi, stressing that with proper guidance and investment, designers could contribute significantly to job creation and entrepreneurial growth.

She urged both policymakers and private investors to recognize fashion as more than an artistic pursuit, emphasizing its potential to diversify the economy and provide meaningful employment for the country’s youth.

Vice President Ansah commended the initiative for creating a platform that celebrates Malawian culture while enabling designers to gain visibility both nationally and internationally.

She emphasized the importance of collaboration across sectors, calling for partnerships between designers, business leaders, educational institutions, and development partners to create a thriving creative ecosystem.

Creative DNA Malawi also aims to inspire the next generation, fostering pride in cultural expression and demonstrating the tangible value of creativity for communities and the national economy.

In her concluding remarks, Dr. Ansah encouraged all stakeholders to continue supporting the creative sector, noting that empowering Malawi’s designers is not only about fashion—it is about innovation, cultural identity, and economic progress.

