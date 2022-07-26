Malawi’s maiden film festival on the cards

July 27, 2022 Nyasa Times Reporter Be the first to comment

Malawi is set told its first film festival in November this year after  Film Association of Malawi partnered National Planning Commission (NPC) and the Department of Arts under the Ministry of Tourism.

Khanje and other officials during the media briefing

 A statement from NPC said the film association will organise the festive through the Department of Arts and Culture under the Ministry of Tourism as part of the Malawi Vision 2063 blueprint aimed at using arts to create wealth.

The festival will offer Malawian film makers showcasing their works to the public and attending training workshops on film making over a two-day period.

Addressing the media in Lilongwe today, Film Association of Malawi president Gift Sukez Sukali said they requested NPC to partner them to ensure the film industry and arts in general to national development is supported as highlighted in the Malawi 2063 national vision.

Thom Khanje (L) makes a speech as other officials look on

On his part, NPC Public Relations and Communications Manager Thom Khanje appealed to the corporate world and other organisations to sponsor the event as one way of promoting the arts industry.

He said, among others, the film and arts industry can preserve, promote culture, attract tourists, create jobs and generate wealth in line with the MW2063.

A representative of the Department of Arts Evelyn Chikoko said the government recognises the potential of the film industry to create jobs, especially for the youth.

The festival will be held under the theme: ‘Film Making for Socio-Economic Growth and Preservation of Culture’.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Follow us in Twitter
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Read previous post:
Cholera outbreak attributed to cylones Ana and Gombe

Partners In Health (PIH), popularly known as Abwenzi Pa Zaumoyo in areas where it is implementing its projects, has attributed...

Close