Malawi’s maiden film festival on the cards

Malawi is set told its first film festival in November this year after Film Association of Malawi partnered National Planning Commission (NPC) and the Department of Arts under the Ministry of Tourism.

A statement from NPC said the film association will organise the festive through the Department of Arts and Culture under the Ministry of Tourism as part of the Malawi Vision 2063 blueprint aimed at using arts to create wealth.

The festival will offer Malawian film makers showcasing their works to the public and attending training workshops on film making over a two-day period.

Addressing the media in Lilongwe today, Film Association of Malawi president Gift Sukez Sukali said they requested NPC to partner them to ensure the film industry and arts in general to national development is supported as highlighted in the Malawi 2063 national vision.

On his part, NPC Public Relations and Communications Manager Thom Khanje appealed to the corporate world and other organisations to sponsor the event as one way of promoting the arts industry.

He said, among others, the film and arts industry can preserve, promote culture, attract tourists, create jobs and generate wealth in line with the MW2063.

A representative of the Department of Arts Evelyn Chikoko said the government recognises the potential of the film industry to create jobs, especially for the youth.

The festival will be held under the theme: ‘Film Making for Socio-Economic Growth and Preservation of Culture’.

