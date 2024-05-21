Malawi’s Nzika Coalition Party Receives Registration Certificate, Sets Sights on Election Victory

In a significant milestone, the Nzika Coalition Party has officially received its registration certificate from the Registrar of Political Parties, paving the way for its participation in upcoming elections.

Party President Christopher Mike Chiomba received the certificate at a ceremony held in Blantyre on Monday.

He expressed confidence in the party’s chances of winning big in next year’s polls.

“We will win, and we will win big,” Chiomba stated in an interview, dismissing suggestions of forming alliances with other parties, “We’re not here to test waters; we’re here to make a difference.”

The Nzika Coalition’s registration and bold winning strategy have sent a clear message to other political parties in Malawi.

With its focus on integrity, competence and service,the party is poised to shake up the country’s political landscape.

“This party is not just another political entity, but a movement of citizens who are determined to end corruption and promote economic development,” Chiomba emphasized.

Trending under the slogan ‘New Dawn For Better Malawi’, the Nzika Coalition is founded on three pillars: Integrity, Competence, and Service.

These pillars will guide the party’s actions and decisions as it works towards forming the next government and creating a brighter future for all Malawians.

The Nzika Coalition’s registration and launch have sent a clear message that it is a force to be reckoned with in Malawi’s political landscape.

As the party begins its journey, political analysts are watching with keen interest to see how it will fare against established political parties.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!