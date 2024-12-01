In a disturbing display of neo-colonial arrogance, sections of Malawi’s donor community have been unmasked for bankrolling shadowy civil society organizations to sabotage the voter registration process ahead of the 2025 polls. The audacious scheme not only undermines Malawi’s sovereignty but also seeks to derail President Lazarus Chakwera’s commendable efforts to uphold constitutional democracy.

Operating under the guise of a so-called advocacy group named Chisankho Watch, donor-funded entities like the Catholic Commission for Justice and Peace (CCJP), Public Affairs Committee (PAC), the Gender and Justice Unit, and the Meeting Hub have launched a smear campaign accusing the government of coercing voters. They have gone so far as to allege that social protection programs—designed to alleviate poverty—are being weaponized to manipulate voter registration.

Leaked accounts from insiders reveal that these organizations, lured by donor cash, have been meeting secretly to strategize against voter mobilization efforts. A senior PAC official, who has since disassociated himself from these meetings, disclosed that the goal is not to promote fair elections but to sow distrust in government-led initiatives.

“This is nothing but a foreign-driven agenda to weaken Malawi’s democratic systems,” he revealed. “They’re weaponizing civil society against the very institutions that safeguard our democratic rights.”

What makes this plot even more insidious is its hypocrisy. While donors champion “democracy” in their rhetoric, their actions reveal an unsettling agenda to control Malawi’s political landscape, disregarding the will of its people.

The scheme has sparked outrage across Malawi. From political experts to ordinary citizens, many are denouncing donor interference as a gross violation of the country’s autonomy.

“As Head of State, President Chakwera is duty-bound to ensure that every Malawian is registered to vote. This is a constitutional matter, not a political one,” declared a political scientist from Mzuzu University. “For donors to twist this noble initiative into a scandal is a disgraceful affront to Malawi’s sovereignty.”

Ntchindi Kazanga, a resident of Ngwenya Township, went further, branding the interference as a continuation of colonial manipulation. “Donors think they can use their money to dictate how we run our country. But we are not pawns in their political games. Voter registration is our right, and no foreign hand will take that from us.”

This blatant meddling underscores a larger, troubling pattern of donor behavior in Africa. From funding regime change to dictating policy, some donors have consistently sought to impose their will on sovereign nations. But this time, their tactics have been exposed for what they are: a calculated attempt to undermine Malawi’s democratic process.

The accusation that government social protection programs are being used as tools of coercion is particularly galling. These programs, which benefit the most vulnerable, are a lifeline for many Malawians. To smear them as electoral bribes is not only absurd but also an insult to the millions who rely on them for survival.

Malawians must not allow foreign interests to derail their democratic progress. The 2025 elections are a crucial milestone, and voter registration is a cornerstone of that process. Instead of succumbing to donor-driven distractions, the nation must rally behind efforts to ensure every eligible voter is registered and empowered to exercise their democratic rights.

As the world watches, it is high time that Malawi sends a clear message: our democracy is not for sale, and our sovereignty is not up for negotiation. Let those who seek to interfere with our electoral process take heed. This is Malawi—a nation proud, resilient, and unyielding in its pursuit of justice and self-determination.

The audacity of these donors to meddle in Malawi’s internal affairs must not go unanswered. Their actions are a stark reminder of the neo-colonial tendencies that continue to plague Africa. It is now up to Malawians to expose and reject such interference, ensuring that the 2025 elections remain free, fair, and driven by the will of the people—not the wallets of foreign powers.

