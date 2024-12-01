Maranatha, Hope Investments spoil best performers in Zodiak Best Girl Award

The 2024 Zodiak Best Girl Award Ceremony held at Marymount Girls Catholic Secondary School in Mzuzu on Friday saw five best performers getting a total of K600, 000.00 each plus a smart phone, laptop bag and perfume.

The five girls are Lindiwe Kachingwe and Bridget Kalika Banda from Marymount, Bahat Kazembe from Providence Girls Secondary School, Hellen Thombozi from Maranatha Girls Academy and Getrude Chiotcha from Lilongwe Girls Secondary School and each one of them got 10 points in the 2024 Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) Examinations.

Each of the girls got a certificate, K100,000.00, a bouquet of flowers and a trophy from Zodiak Broadcasting Corporation, K300,000.00 from Maranatha Girls Academy, K100,000.00 from United Civil Servants SACCO, K100,000.00 from Small Kloud, a smart phone from Hope Investments, a laptop bag from Radio Exchange and perfume from Senza Collection.

Speaking at the event, Deputy Chief of Human Resource Management and Development at the Malawi Defence Force, Colonel Tiwaliha Theresa Najira who was Guest of Honour, said time is gone when people should be looking at other professions as for men only.

“Girls should be encouraged to work hard in their education because they can join any profession in the world. More educated women in the country will help to develop this country in different sectors,” said Colonel Najira.

President of Private Schools Association of Malawi (PRISAM) who is also Director of Maranatha Girls Academy, Dr Ernest Kaonga, said private schools are doing a good job in offering quality education to Malawian citizens in line with government’s policies.

“The fact that four of the five awardees are coming from private secondary schools tells you something. Private schools in the country are working hard to produce excellent results as you have seen today. As Maranatha, we noted the efforts by Zodiak in coming up with this initiative and decided to join them as sponsors,” explained Dr Kaonga.

Board Member for Zodiak Broadcasting Station, Beatrice Msindira, reiterated the station’s commitment to ensuring the encouragement of education for the girl child.

“We still want to go on with this initiative because we have seen the fruits out of it. We need to support our children through education to become what they want to become in life. When we build the girl child through education, we are building capacity for the nation in terms of leadership positions as well,” she said.

Speaking to journalists on behalf of fellow awardees, Getrude Chiotcha, said she worked hard at MSCE and the colourful event that took place at Marymount was an encouragement for her to continue pushing boundaries to reach her destiny.

“To fellow girls still in secondary school, they need to do sacrificial hard work and put God first. Everything is possible,” added Chiotcha who aspires to be a general surgeon.

The Zodiak Best Girl Award Initiative has clocked 18 years since its inception in 2006

