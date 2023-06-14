MALGA awards councils, Chitipa dominates

Malawi Local Government Association (MALGA) on Wednesday night awarded some of its members—five local councils—for their best performance in various categories in the financial year 2023-2024.

Chitipa District Council alone scooped best subscription paying, most improved subscription and most prudent financial council.

MALGA—an umbrella body of all local authorities in Malawi—presented the awards during a colourful gala dinner at Sigelege Beach Resort in Salima, which was presided over by Minister of Local Government, Unity and Culture, Richard Chimwendo Banda.

The awardees went away with trophies and various gifts curtesy of MALGA and Innobuild Limited, respectively.

Speaking during the ceremony, MALGA Executive Director, Hadrod Zeru Mkandawire, said the awards aim at “encouraging hard work, efficiency and good performance in local councils”.

Blantyre City scooped best subscription paying urban council and most committed urban council.

Most committed council towards Malawi 2063 went to Nkhotakota District Council while Lilongwe District Council got most committed district council award.

Nkhotakota came second to Chitipa on most prudent financial council. Phalombe came third.

Minister Chimwendo Banda commended MALGA for introducing the awards and, more especially, Innobuild Limited for dishing out gifts, saying the company “is diligently executing its corporate social responsibility activities”.

There was also the MALGA Executive Director staff of the year award, which went to Tesha Thomas and long and committed service award, which went to a retiring District Commissioner, Grace Chirwa Kanyimbili.

Minister Chimwendo Banda, who is championing cleanliness in cities, municipal, town and district councils, also awarded Blantyre City Council MK1 million for making good efforts to achieve cleanliness. He named Salima and Mchinji as runner-up and third placed, respectively.

The awards ceremony was a climax of activities for the first day of MALGA’s Annual General Assembly (AGA), scheduled for 14 and 15 June at Sigelege Beach Resort.

The AGA has been financed by so many MALGA partners, including: UNICEF, Action Aid, TEVETA, Prime Insurance Limited, Innobuild Limited, MASM, NGO Regulatory Authority, Landirani Gifts, Praise Screen Printers, and Sigelege Beach Resort.

