MALGA considering city residents’ vote in electing mayors

The Malawi Local Government Association (MALGA) has said it will consider views that are for the idea that city dwellers should be taking part in electing mayors other than councillors only.

MALGA Chairperson, Hadrod Mkandawire, said the position of city mayor represents residents and not councillors only and it is important that city dwellers should be part of the electorate.

Mkandawire added that Minister of Local Government, Professor Blessings Chinsinga, is sharing the same view.

“We are reviewing our laws and we have an opportunity to look at this issue before everything is presented to the national assembly. The Minister of Local Government assured us that he also shares this view,” explained Mkandawire.

Political expert George Phiri said this can help to reduce political interference, corruption and favouritism in handling other issues in city councils.

“The mayor should have majority vote in a particular city from the residents other than only councillors voting,” said Phiri.

If parliament can approve this, it will be effective from 2023.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!