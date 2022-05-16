ROSAF urges Chakwera to attend UN meeting in New York

The Road Safety Alert Foundation (ROSAF) has urged the country’s president Lazarus Chakwera to make sure he attends an important meeting of the United Nations (UN) in New York, aimed at discussing reduction of road accidents in member countries.

The meeting which will take place from June 30 to July 1, 2022 will bring together countries, organisations and banks which can help to fund road and bridge projects among other ways of reducing road accidents. The World Bank will also be represented at the meeting.

ROSAF Country Director, Joel Jere, told the local media that the country will benefit a lot if the president attends the meeting. He added that failing to attend the meeting will deny Malawi an opportunity to develop in terms of road infrastructure which is key reduction of road accidents.

“We urge our president to go to America to attend this important meeting. This is the first of its kind and Malawi as a UN member should surely be represented at this meeting. If we are not represented as a nation, where are we going to get standard roads? Where are we going to get standard bridges?” wondered Jere.

Reports indicate that not less than 62,000 people die in road accidents annually in the country.

