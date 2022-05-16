Namadingo breaks silence on his love life

Zambia-based Malawian outspoken musician Patience Namadingo has broke the silence on his love life after featuring Rehana Rice whom she engaged to five years ago.

Namadingo engaged to Rehana before he found fame and money, but his love affair has been a subject to speculation after failing to tie the knot a year later as promised.

However, a rare move to hit back at the criticism, the gospel musician, who gradually turned to circular music, featured his girlfriend in a new music video he has produced Bafumu Bane, which loosely means my king or my husband in deep Tumbuka language.

Namadingo posted a message on his Facebook Page, complete with a picture of the couple immaculately dressed and smiling said: “A million blessings your way Rehana Rice for making a special appearance in the Bafumu Bane official video.

“Despite the fact that you are an extremely private life person who stays away from the eyes of the public, you sacrificed and accepted

to start in this video.”

He also disclosed that the video had surpassed his previous works with 39,000 viewers on YouTube in 10 hours and 100,000 viewers after 22 hours.

“100,000 viewers in 22 hours. Breaking the record. It means we can hit a million in 10 days. Doc avaya (he has gone very far). Ghana, Zimbabwe led by Zambia. I see you on YouTube. Thank you for the support,” said Namadingo.

His message and move to feature his girlfriend attracted a number of comments, mostly goodwill messages.

Bertha Bangara Chikadza wrote: “In fact keep on confusing us Doc. From today we will start to minding our businesses. Moti post ya 2017 tasiya kukoments (We will no longer comment on your 2017 comment after his engagement).”

Another comment, posted by Grace Msiska described the couple as mature: “You both handle your relationship with so much maturity. Rehana is such a beauty.”

Another compliment from Wizza Deborah Mponda said: “Beautiful Lady. Well-raised she has been like this since primary school. I used to admire her character a lot. I still do.”

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!