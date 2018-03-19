Malopa says ICT platforms need strong legal frameworks

The Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA) said following the passing of the Communications and Electronic Transactions Acts, there is need to have strong legal frameworks that will allow an effective implementation of the two Acts recently passed by Malawi parliament.

MACRA’s technical advisor Bright Malopa said this Friday during a stakeholder workshop on draft outcomes of the regulatory services consultancy for the implementation of the Communications Act and Electronic Transactions Act.

He said in Malawi, information and communication technology (ICT) platforms are new hence the need to review and amend other legal frameworks like the Telecommunications Act.

“The world is now becoming increasingly digital and we now hear of digital platforms and things that are improving how people conduct businesses.

“It is important that we have a robust legal framework that allows for processing of such transactions in line with the emerging changes,” Malopa said.

After the amended Communications Act of 2016 and E-Transactions Act were passed, MACRA engaged consultancy services to explore various areas regarding implementation of the two legislations.

“We are now moving from passing of the legislation into full implementation and use of these laws for the benefit of the country.

“So, this stakeholder’s workshop is very important in how best implementation can be carried out,” Malopa said.

Some of the key recommendations in the findings are on radio spectrum management, complete converged management and licensing, electronic communication supervision and content broadcasting supervision and regulation.

