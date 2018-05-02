Malosa Secondary School celebrates 90 years anniversary

Malosa Secondary School on Saturday celebrated 90 years of existence as one way of mobilizing resources for the institution.

Director of Secondary Schools and Distance Education, Chikondano Mussa said during its 90 years of existence, Malosa Secondary School has been an excellent school and has played a big role in the development of Malawi,

‘’Malosa Secondary School has produced a great number of alumni who are serving in various capacities, as well as virtuous and reputable fathers and mothers,” said Mussa.

She said the school has an excellent performance record as it has been producing good results for students, resulting in producing more graduates.

“We would like to encourage teachers to continue doing a good job for students to get excellent results during their Malawi School Certificate of Education Examination that leads to their selection to various colleges,” she said.

She assured them that government would continue deploying well qualified teachers and provide teaching and learning materials to the institution.

The Director however urged students not to destroy but take care of their school for their friends in future to enjoy the same beauty.

‘’I know that there are some students who become unruly through vandalism of school properties that brings shortages in most learning institutions,” she said.

Mussa also advised school management in different institutions to make sure that properties and infrastructure are taken care of and maintained before situation worsens.

The Anglican Bishop of the Upper Shire, Reverend Brighton Malasa said the church is proud of producing great alumni who are serving in various institutions hence contributing to national development.

Reverend Malasa promised that the church would continue giving quality education to the nation through its educational institutions.

Although there are such achievements, Malosa Secondary school faces a lot of challenges such as using dilapidated buildings, shortage of hostel beds and books among others.

Malosa Secondary School Alumni Representative, Reverend Dr. Zacc Kawalala said the alumni of the school can work together in addressing some of the challenges the school was facing.

Kawalala called them to make pledges through pledge cards, to be introduced, to support the school so that they can collectively restore the glory of the school.

Malosa Secondary School was established in 1928 and has produced over 7,000 graduates.

The 90 years’ anniversary celebration was held under the theme “Serving Others” which is also the Motto of the school

