Chaos at Zalewa: Malawi Police clash with community over mob justice

Business came to a standstill at Zalewa Trading Centre on Wednesday when police and communities engaged in running battles following an incident where a mob had killed a murder suspect.

A local businessman close to Zalewa Roadblock who spoke on condition of anonymity said the mob stormed Zalewa Police Station baying for the blood of a person the police had in custody on allegations that he killed two motorcycle taxi operators.

“The police informed people that the suspect was already dead as a result of the beating he received from the community members but this didn’t go down well with the irate group as they resorted to smashing the police unit and went further to destroy shops belonging to the Officer In- Charge for Zalewa Police Unit,” said the witness.

Neno Police Station Officer In-Charge, Dennis Nankondwa while confirming the fracas identified the first person in the murder as Alexander Mustafa, a Standard 6 learner from Salafosi Village in Traditional Authority Simon in the district.

“The situation is still tense here and the road remains blocked but we are doing everything in our powers to contain the situation. So, I will come back with the details later,” said Nankondwa.

Nankondwa also said no – one had been arrested in connection with the fracas as the process of restoring order was still in progress.

Southern Region Police Public Relations Officer, Ramsey Nhlane said a team of riot police officers from Blantyre had rushed to Zalewa to help quell the situation.

The fracas in addition to affecting business at the trading centre also affected travelers as the M1 Road was blocked for over three hours with no movement for motorists to and from Mwanza, Lilongwe, Blantyre and other areas via Zalewa

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :