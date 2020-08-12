Mama saddened at death of Mai Dinala: Chakwera, 49 others to attend funeral

Mama Cecilia Tamanda Kadzamira, Malawi’s official Hostess during the Kamuzu Banda era, has said she is “deeply saddened” to learn of the death of Roseby Dinala, popularly known Mayi Dinala, who died at Blantyre Adventist Hospital on Tuesday.

Dinala, who died three days after celebrating her 82nd birthday on Saturday, was a Malawi Congress Party (MCP) diehard since Malawi got its independence in 1964.

She declared that she would serve the party as an honour to Kamuzu Banda until her death.

Dinala was Lali Lubani’s niece, one of the first ministers during the Kamuzu Banda regime.

“A true loyal politician and she will be sadly missed,” said Mama.

Menawhile, President Lazarus Chakwera, through his executive assistant and spokesperson Sean Kampondeni, said he was saddened by Dinala’s death and Secretary to the President and Cabinet Zangazanga Chikhosi announced that Chakwera will attend the funeral.

The service will be at Chitawira Ground Wednesday at noon before the burial at Chitawira Cemetery and is expected to be within the new measurers of Covid-19 where only 50 people are allowed..

President Lazarus Chakwera is expected to attend the funeral ceremony for Roseby Dinala, one of the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) longest serving Members.

According to a statement from Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Zanga-Zanga Chikhosi, the funeral ceremony will take place on Wednesday at Soche Seventh Day Adventist Ground in Blantyre.

Dinala has been described by Chakwera through Kampondeni as “a custodian of history and culture in Malawian society as well as a pillar and foundation of the Malawi Congress Party.”

He observed that Dinala’s death is a big loss to the family, MCP and the country as a whole, saying the deceased fought a gallant fight for the country’s freedom.

Dinala was from Mbulumbuzi in Chiradzulu. She was born on August 8 1937 and is survived by four daughters, three sons and grandchildren.

