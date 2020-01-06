Man arrested for having sex with a dog

Malawi Police in Mchinji are keeping in custody a 20-year-old man for having sex with his pet dog.

According Mchinji Police spokesperson Kaitano Lubrino, the suspect Glandisoni Feliyala is being kept under lock and key at a Police Station in the district for allegedly having sex with a dog which is contrary to section 153(b) of the penal code.

Said Lubrino: “The suspect’s wife, Violet Jezale, 20, of Chikandila Village, Senior Chief Mkanda in Mchinji reported to the police at Chimwamkango Police Unit that her husband was caught red-handed in the act having sex with his pet.”

Lubrino said the suspect’s wife told the police that on December 27, 2019, (Glandisoni) Feyala refused to go to bed the same time with her but after few hours of sleeping, the wife confusingly came out to look for her husband only to find him busy making love with his dog a thing which shocked her and she was compelled to seek guidance from neighbours.

“The wife together with other villagers tried to intervene but it is reported that Glandisoni picked the pet and ran away. Reports indicate that this was not his first time to be caught sleeping with his dog,” said Lubrino.

The following day, according to the police, the issue was reported to police where the suspect got arrested.

Upon being confronted, Glandisoni disclosed that sleeping with a dog was one of the ritual instructions given by a Karonga based witch doctor in for him to get rich.

The suspect has been charged with bestiality contrary to section 153 (b) of the penal code under unnatural offences and will appear before court soon.

Glandisoni Feliyala hails from Malewa Village, traditional authority Gumba in Mchinji.

