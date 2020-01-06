Mzuni DVC Prof Msiska dies: Advocate of federal system of government

Mzuzu University (Mzuni) has announced the passing on of Professor Fred Msiska who, until his death, was the deputy vice chancellor of the country’s only public university in the northern region.

A communique from the office of the university registrar said Msiska died on his way to Blantyre where he was expected to receive specialist treatment at Mwaiwathu Private Hospital.

“It is with deep regret and sadness that I announce the death of the Deputy Vice Chancellor, Prof Fred Msiska, who has passed on today on his way from Mzuzu MASM Med Clinic to Mwaiwathu Private Hospital in Blantyre for further medical attention,” read the communique signed by Yonamu Ngwira, the Mzuni’s registrar.

He said the body of Msiska was “being ferried to Mzuzu Central Hospital” and that details of the “burial ceremony will be communicated later.”

Msiska joined Mzuni in 2007 as Director of the Centre for Open and Distance Learning from the University of Malawi, Chancellor College.

He was promoted to full professorship in 2017 after Mzuni council’s twenty-sixth extraordinary meeting approved a recommendation from the academic and senior administrative staff appointments and promotions committee of the council.

Msiska was also a strong advocate of a group of Malawians that are fighting that Malawi adopt a federalist system of government and do away with the unitary one.

In 2016, he claimed unknown thugs broke into his premises in Mzuzu and broke his two vehicles; and, linked the break-in to his campaign “for the change of system of government.”

