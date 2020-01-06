Madinga secures 2 years contract at Georgia top side: FC Dila Gori

Be Forward Wanderers enterprising midfielder Francisco Madinga has secured a two year contract at FC Dila Gori, a Georgian side that plays in the top flight league there.

Madinga leaves the country on Tuesday, January 7 2020 for Georgia where he is also expected to undergo some medical test at the side before pending two years contract.

Wanderers Chairperson Gift Mkandawire said Madinga has been given an out right contract owing to his superb performance in the just endedTNM Super League and at the 2019 Cosafa Under 2019 held in Lusaka, Zambia.

Mkandawire told local media that Madinga will leave the country through Ethiopia where his visa for Georgia has been processed.

The Nomads chair disclosed that Madinga’s Visa was proceed in Ethiopia beacuse Malawi does not have a direct Embassy with Georgia.

However, he did not detail as to much Wanderers and the player will pocket from the deal.

“He is supposed to fly to Ethiopia and they (FC Dila Gori) have already applied for a visa for him from Ethiopia to Georgia. Madinga leaves on Tuesday by Ethiopian Airways.

“We just want to wish Madinga well. He is a representative only for Wanderers but for the country,” said Mkandawire.

He further said they feel proud to be sending players to Europe, USA and other countries.

“It feels to good to have players in Europe, America and we are very pride to send another player to Europe and we are certain that Madinga will do well there and help open the door wide for other players, ” said Mkandawire.

FC Dila Gori plays in the Erovnuli Liga and won the David Kipiani Cup in 2012 and Georgian Championship in 2015.

In 2013, FC Dila were runners-up in the Georgian top flight league and Super Cup.

Wanderers did not win any trophy in 2019 and finished second in the TNM Super League with 69 points from 30 games, a point behind Nyasa Big Bullets who defended the title.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :