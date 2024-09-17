Man arrested for personating medical practitioner

Police in Mzuzu have arrested 19-year-old Amos Phiri for personating a medical practitioner and being found in possession of medical drugs.



Phiri was arrested at his house in Mchengautuba in Mzuzu City on Monday 16th September, 2024.

Deputy Public Relations Officer for Mzuzu Police Station, Sergeant Cecilia Mfune, said police established that the suspect was seen working in the Emergency Department at Mzuzu Central Hospital as a clinician between 12 and 15 September, 2024.

“The hospital matron noticed that Phiri was discharging his duties suspiciously and informed hospital authorities who decided to follow up the matter but the suspect was nowhere to be seen.

“However, the matter was reported to Luwinga Police Unit leading to his arrest. During the arrest, he was found with assorted medical drugs and equipment which were identified by hospital officials,” explained Sergeant Mfune.

Phiri will appear in court to answer charges of personating a public officer and being found in possession of medical drugs.

Meanwhile, Executive Director for Malawi Health Equity Network (MHEN), George Jobe, has expressed worry over issues of bogus health workers in the country.

Said Jobe:“Issues of bogus health workers are very worrisome. They pose a risk to the health of people. They also portray security lapses in our health facilities.

“There is need for highly visible identification for everyone working in the country’s health facilities including support staff such as guards, ward attendants and cleaners. The identification should include positions and names,” explained Jobe.

