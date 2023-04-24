Man hacks woman for denying daughter hand in marriage

Police in Ntcheu have arrested 26-year-old man for allegedly hacking a woman who had denied him marriage to her school going 19-year old daughter.

Police say Naison Kamwendo is in police custody for allegedly assaulting Charity Chailosi for denying her daughter to get married to the suspect.

Ntcheu Police Station Public Relations Officer (PRO), Sub Inspector Rabbeca Ndiwate said Chailosi has a daughter who is learning at one of the community day secondary schools at Masasa.

The suspect is reported to have proposed to marry her, but the mother, who is the victim, rejected that proposal, saying she wanted her daughter to continue with her education.

“On April 20, 2023, upon hearing that the girl he wanted to marry has gone to school, Kamwendo went to the house of Chailosi with a panga knife and chopped off her left hand,” said Ndiwate.

The police publicist further said well wishers rescued Chailosi and called the police who took her to Masasa Health Centre. She was later referred to Dedza District Hospital where she is still receiving treatment.

Officers from Lizulu Police Unit later arrested Kamwendo who has appeared before court to answer charges of grievous harm.

