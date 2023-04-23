Tobacco Processors Association donates to cyclone Freddy hit Mulanje

Officials from Tobacco Processors Association (TPA) have donated relief items worth $60 000 (about K62 million) to Cyclone Freddy survivors in Mulanje.

The donated items, which have been distributed to 900 households, include maize flour, sugar, salt, Likuni Phala, beans, soap, cooking oil, sanitary pads, tissue, toothpaste and solar lamps.

Speaking after handing over the items, a representative of the association, who is also JTI Leaf Malawi social programmes lead, Elvis Sukali said they stand in solidarity with the people.

He said: “We have all witnessed the human suffering and devastating losses recorded as a result of the cyclone.

“TPA, as a responsible stakeholder, our immediate response has been to implement a $60 000 emergency relief package to support affected communities in Mulanje district.”

One of the beneficiaries, Joan Kaliwo expressed gratitude for the donation which she said will help to alleviate some of her problems.

