Man in the cooler over ivory

A 41-year-old man is in the cooler in Mzimba for being found in possession with ivory.

Police say they have arrested Senge Shonga after he was found with two pieces of raw ivory at Madede in Mzimba.

Mzimba Police Deputy Publicist John Nyirongo says police in conjunction with National Parks and Wildlife officials tracked and arrested the suspect following a tip from the public.

The Ivory weigh 7.1 kgs and is valued at K5,857, 500.00.

Reports are indicating that the suspect smuggled the ivory from Zambian forest reserve that borders Malawi.

Shonga will answer illegal possession of specimen of endangered species charges, which is contrary to section 110(b) of National Parks and Wildlife Act.

The suspect hails from Elia Shaba village Traditional Authority Chindi, Mzimba district.

Meanwhile, investigations are under way to arrest other two suspects who are also linked to the illegal trade of elephant ivory in the district.

