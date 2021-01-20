CCJP urges volunteers to spearhead reforestation initiatives in Catholic parishes

The Catholic Commission for Justice and Peace of the Archdiocese of Lilongwe (CCJP Lilongwe) has called upon its volunteers to spearhead the reforestation initiatives in all the Catholic parishes spread across the Central Region.

This in response to the call the Minister of Forestry and Natural Resources, Nancy Tembo, made recently that Malawians should actively participate in this year’s reforestation drive by planting more and take care of the trees they have planted now and before in order to ensure high rates of tree survival beyond the season.

Tembo made the call when she announced that the government would plant 60 million seedlings during the 2020/21 National Forestry Season.

Tembo said the exercise will be achieved through each constituency, villages and household.

And speaking on Friday during an interface meeting with CCJP volunteers at Chezi Parish in Lilongwe, the CCJP Lilongwe programme manager, Patrick Chima, said the church needs to take a greater role in complementing the government effort to conserve the environment.

“And so I urge you to take a leading role in facilitating the planting of trees at the parish as well as Small Christian Community (m’phakati) levels. Plant as many trees as possible to fight climate change,” urged Chima.

Chairperson of Chezi Parish CCJP volunteers, Davide Foster, said they the group has, so far, planted 2,500 tree seedlings and is ready to plant more if they can be supported.

Foster said they are facing challenges to access tree seedlings.

