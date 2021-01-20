MCP to replace Mia, Belekanyama: Harry Mkandawire tipped to be elevated

January 20, 2021 Paul Chamdimba Nkhoma - Nyasa Times 10 Comments

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) has said it will hold a central executive committee meeting to fill positions of  the party’s  first vice-presidency and director of research left vacant following the death of its title holders, two Cabinet ministers last week.

Harry Mkandawire (C) the MCP 2nd deputy president
MCP secretray general Mkaka: We will fill the vacancies

MCP lost its vice president Mohammed Sidik Mia and Lingston Beleyankama who was director of research. The two, who succumbed to Covid-19, were also cabinet ministers.

Secretary general of MCP, Eisenhower Mkaka, said according to party constitution, they positions can be filled by a meeting of the central executive committee.

“We will be following what the constitution says in filling those positions,” said Mkaka.

Mkaka said the party executive members guided by President Lazarus Chakwera will decide who should take up the positions.

MCP will need a strong political figure to fill the position given a fact that  late Mia was regarded as the Southern Region political gladiator.

The Chakwera-Mia team gave the former governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) a stern competition in the South, its stronghold.

MCP insiders said the party may elevate its second deputy president harry Mkandawire to be the first deputy president and pick a first deputy president from the South.

Za mkutu
Za mkutu
2 hours ago

Abida Mia will be the next veep to Chakwera in MCP.

She has been approached and she accepted just waiting for 40days of mourning to elapse.

Harry mkandawire just waisting his time.

Keen Observer
Keen Observer
3 hours ago

Why the the rush. Are the elections next year????

John chidongo
John chidongo
3 hours ago

Kupanda nzeru munthu sanagonemo mkomwe mmanda, sanaole nkomwe mwyamba kale kutokota zopanda pake. A Chakwera ndi mmene mumachitira ku mudzi mulamasakha ufumu? Lilani kaye maliro si emergency iyi. Nchifukwa anthu akunena kuti mukuchepekedwa nzeru pa ulamuliro. Kupupuluma kwambiri. Polani moto ndithu kulani

Jonas
Jonas
4 hours ago

Mwakhuza kale maliro kodi ? Too soon for this. Iam sure you can wait until their bodies rest in peace…..

Parallel Market
Parallel Market
4 hours ago

I hope MCP will play their cards very very well as it feels the vacancies left by the two political giants who went to the LORD recently. Do not underrate the Southern Region because it is this region that kept MCP on the opposition benches for over 20 years. The wise thing to do is replace Hon Mia with someone from the South as well, else, UTM, DPP, will capitalise on that serious mistake. No friends in politics just as we say no enemies. Take care.

Chiswa B
Chiswa B
4 hours ago

Please. Stop over rating the late Mia. He was never a gladiator as this author wants us believe. He had completely list influence.

Most of the votes from the south that went to tonse were in the name of UTM, Not M tsi Phi

Mbuzi kusi
Mbuzi kusi
3 hours ago
Reply to  Chiswa B

True am saddened at MIA passing, but he never added the much needed votes from south, the whole southern region, he only managed to bring his wife as an MP, very poor record honestly

guest
guest
3 hours ago
Reply to  Mbuzi kusi

and how many MPs did UTM win dziko lonse?????

guest
guest
3 hours ago
Reply to  Chiswa B

and yet UTM managed a mere 4 MPs the whole Malawi??? Mia factor ndiyomwe inapangitsa MCP kuoneka kumwera, remember MCP won ku Ndirande ma by election before the 2019 general elections, inali UTM factor imeneyonso????? vuto la UTM ndilimenero, kuziyenereza too much

Kat
Kat
4 hours ago

Tonse got the south because of TUM osanamizana that it was because of MCP

