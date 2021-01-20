MCP to replace Mia, Belekanyama: Harry Mkandawire tipped to be elevated

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) has said it will hold a central executive committee meeting to fill positions of the party’s first vice-presidency and director of research left vacant following the death of its title holders, two Cabinet ministers last week.

MCP lost its vice president Mohammed Sidik Mia and Lingston Beleyankama who was director of research. The two, who succumbed to Covid-19, were also cabinet ministers.

Secretary general of MCP, Eisenhower Mkaka, said according to party constitution, they positions can be filled by a meeting of the central executive committee.

“We will be following what the constitution says in filling those positions,” said Mkaka.

Mkaka said the party executive members guided by President Lazarus Chakwera will decide who should take up the positions.

MCP will need a strong political figure to fill the position given a fact that late Mia was regarded as the Southern Region political gladiator.

The Chakwera-Mia team gave the former governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) a stern competition in the South, its stronghold.

MCP insiders said the party may elevate its second deputy president harry Mkandawire to be the first deputy president and pick a first deputy president from the South.

