Bushiri widely praised for building Vwaza school: Pays exam fees for students, give teachers 4 motorcycles 

January 20, 2021 Nyasa Times Reporter 20 Comments

Prophet Shepherd Bushiri’s Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG)  church  has received rapturous praise from Malawians  on social media for his  “philanthropist” conduct when he took his time off on Tuesday and officially handed over to government Vwaza Community Day Secondary School (CDSS) he built for the community in Rumphi district.

Bushiri (C) at Vwaza CDSS
Bushiri handing over the school
Bushiri gets a’ guard of honour’ form appreciating students
Bushiri addressing journalists: The Lord encourages all of us to give.
Vwaza CDSS constructed by Bushiri
Bushiri: I will returning in February to handover two teachers’s houses
The handover ceremony  at Vwaza CDSS

The school—which has a running Form 1 and Form 2  secondary school class in session—was opened in 2018 but Bushiri was not present as he was in South Africa.

During the gesture, Bushiri paid K600 000 for the schools, the Malawi National Examninational Board (Maneb) registration and also paid schools for the learners for the current academic season.

Further, Bushiri also donated four motorcycles to the four teachers at the school to aid their transportation as they await competition of the two houses at the facility.

“The Lord encourages all of us to give. I am happy that through giving, I am sharing with the people of this area, the love of God,” said Bushiri.

Vwaza CDSS, which was opened in 2018, was built by Bushiri as a part of solving the challenge he faced in the area, as a child, of walking long distances to the school.

The schools has four blocks which comprises four classrooms, laboratory, library and staff offices.

Two teachers houses are meant to be completed by February month end. The school also has a female boarding facility under construction.

In his speech, Bushiri said he is happy that he has helped in complimenting government effort of ensuring access to quality education in Malawi.

The preacher said he will returning in February to the school to handover two teachers’s houses, a sports facility, as well asa library books and laboratory equipment.

Ten Caesars
Ten Caesars
2 hours ago

If you want to be great, give. [….give give give give 💣

Ernest Nyirenda
Ernest Nyirenda
2 hours ago

Thats great news to read

May God bless you more our prophet

Bonifesi Maganga
Bonifesi Maganga
3 hours ago

This is how humans should indeed behave.

Komanso timve kaye zamulandu waku joni uja, because you can’t steal apo under the context of ndikukadyetsa ana kumudzi. It’s not the proper way of doing things. The ends, the means, justification,
….etc?!

Ngulukira
Ngulukira
2 hours ago
Reply to  Bonifesi Maganga

Iwenso utiuzeko zamachimo ako othimbilirawo. Machimo odana ndi atumbuka pouzidwa nyasi ndi makolo anu kuyambira nthawi yoyamwa

bentby
bentby
4 hours ago

may Almighty God continue blessing you and your ministry. thanks so much for this development…

Al-Baghdad - The Caliph
Al-Baghdad - The Caliph
4 hours ago

The gestures are meant to cloud Government so as not to send him back to RSA. It is not strange to use laundered/corrupt money for good causes. It happens everywhere because of the consciousness that such crooks harbour. Drug and warlords also do charity work. Chikosa Sulungwe do your professional work let the conman face RSA justice system

Ngulukira
Ngulukira
2 hours ago
Reply to  Al-Baghdad - The Caliph

Zalakwika chifukwa wathandiza ku Rumphi. Kukanakhala kwanu bwenzi kuli ziii.

Mangochi Kabwafu
Mangochi Kabwafu
4 hours ago

OMG, it’s that scammer again. Yes the Lord loves a cheerful giver and not MBAVA/GIVER.
Btw, when is this conman and his wife being sent back to SA to face their many charges?

Mpakateni
Mpakateni
4 hours ago

Good news, but poorly written story not worth publishing. The Editor did not do his work at all. This is carelessness.

Tibo
Tibo
3 hours ago
Reply to  Mpakateni

kkkk ma journa akumalawi phuma ngati ndi breaking news mkomwe

Mabvuto
Mabvuto
4 hours ago

Bushiri is a good pastor. He should not be handed over to the South Africans, he is our son.
Thank you major.

EEH BUSHIRI

Ernest Nyirenda
Ernest Nyirenda
2 hours ago
Reply to  Mabvuto

Our one and only Major

We love him

Che Belo
Che Belo
5 hours ago

Good work, Major 1. Perhaps I am being ungrateful but this school could use more blocks so that learners can go up to Form 4. Maybe that should have been the priority before the teachers houses and boarding facility. I may be wrong.

INDE INDE
INDE INDE
5 hours ago

Well done Major.

