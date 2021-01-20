Bushiri widely praised for building Vwaza school: Pays exam fees for students, give teachers 4 motorcycles 

Prophet Shepherd Bushiri’s Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) church has received rapturous praise from Malawians on social media for his “philanthropist” conduct when he took his time off on Tuesday and officially handed over to government Vwaza Community Day Secondary School (CDSS) he built for the community in Rumphi district.

The school—which has a running Form 1 and Form 2 secondary school class in session—was opened in 2018 but Bushiri was not present as he was in South Africa.

During the gesture, Bushiri paid K600 000 for the schools, the Malawi National Examninational Board (Maneb) registration and also paid schools for the learners for the current academic season.

Further, Bushiri also donated four motorcycles to the four teachers at the school to aid their transportation as they await competition of the two houses at the facility.

“The Lord encourages all of us to give. I am happy that through giving, I am sharing with the people of this area, the love of God,” said Bushiri.

Vwaza CDSS, which was opened in 2018, was built by Bushiri as a part of solving the challenge he faced in the area, as a child, of walking long distances to the school.

The schools has four blocks which comprises four classrooms, laboratory, library and staff offices.

Two teachers houses are meant to be completed by February month end. The school also has a female boarding facility under construction.

In his speech, Bushiri said he is happy that he has helped in complimenting government effort of ensuring access to quality education in Malawi.

The preacher said he will returning in February to the school to handover two teachers’s houses, a sports facility, as well asa library books and laboratory equipment.

