Man jailed for knife attack on wife’s vagina

May 29, 2018 Nyasa Times Reporter 3 Comments

A 40-year-old man in Mchinji has been jailed three years  after carrying out a knife attack on his wife  including inserting a sharp knife into her private parts.

The act was apparently a form of punishment.

A medical report indicates that the woman suffered a deep cut, caused by a sharp object and was stitched as part of treatment.

The Second Grade Magistrate, Governor Chiyipanthenga who presided over the case, found the accused guilty of acts intended to cause grievous harm, which is contrary to section 235 of the penal code.

He condemned the act, describing it as a worst form of gender based violence.

In his judgement, Chiyipanthenga noted that the man carried out “savage attacks” and  without intervention of medical assistance it could have resulted in fatal consequences.

Mchinji Police Spokesperson Kaitano Lubrino said cases of gender based violence are on the rise in the district.

Kaitano adds that the incidences of gender based violence on the increase in the district and they are working with religious leaders and traditional leaders to help us in sensitising the public o the dangers of gender based violence.

