Daza fires entire DePeCo NEC, assumes complete control

Democratic People’s Congress (DePeCo) president Chris Daza has, with immediate effect, nullified all the parties’ National Executive Committee (NEC) positions and declared ‘they have ceased to exist’.

In a communication addressed to members of the NEC, Daza said: “We are now dealing with a very sensitive issue that requires thorough investigations.

“I need to quickly say that there is no cause for alarm here, it is a normal routine in both local and international politics to follow this route.”

The communication adds that: “Meanwhile All Regional Governors will report directly to me as President with a copy to the Administrative Secretary of the Party.”

Depeco was launched in August this year by Daza and its first Secretary General Smolet Kachere dumped it to join Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

Daza is former secretary general of Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and served in that position for five years. During the period he dragged former MCP president John Tembo to court after the latter fired him for challenging his authority.

He then joined People’s Party (PP) when its founder Joyce Banda was Head of State where Daza was appointed Minister of State responsible for Governance.

Daza is also the Senior Fellow of Geneva Institute of Leadership and Public Policy. Currently the Founding President of Eldabar Africa Global Leadership Enterprise, a South African institution training leaders across the SADC region.

Ruling DPP through its legal advisor Charles Mhango obtained a court injunction against DePeCo on the use of name and symbols.

The DPP use a maize cob (christened as Chaponda) as its symbol while the new party has a shrub like a maize cob as a symbol.

There are over 50 political parties registered in Malawi but the Malawi Electoral Commission says a handful participate in elections.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :