Tay Grin takes Nyasa awards celebration gig to Blantyre after massive Lilongwe show

May 29, 2018 Nyasa Times Reporter 1 Comment

Malawi’s hip-hop artist Tay Grin says he is now going to perform an open free show at Njamba Freedom Park in Blantyre to celebrated his recent success in Nyasa Music Awards after a great show which attracted thousands of  youth in Lilongwe  on Sunday at Masintha Ground.

Tay Grin: The Nyasa awards called for a celebration through free music shows.

Tay Grin celebrated his recent success in Nyasa Music Awards.

Tay Grin, real name Limbani Kalirani, said he is giving free music shows to celebrate with is fans the Best Male Artist and Best Music Video awards received.

“As an artist I always feel good to share my joy with people who love my music and this is why I decided to organize this free event.,” he said.

Next stop for celebratory gig is Blantye, Njamba Freedom Park next month, disclosed the artist

The artist is also holding workshops with up-and-coming musicians to share skills with them. Before the Masintha show, he met 65 budding artists at Ifive in Area 15 on Saturday.

He also will be heading to the north in Mzuzu for another free music show “ to thank my fans.”

At Masintha, the Lubwa hit-maker dished out his popular songs, the fans erupted to thunderous cheers.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Please share this Article if you like Email This Post Email This Post

More From the World

Leave a Reply

1 Comment on "Tay Grin takes Nyasa awards celebration gig to Blantyre after massive Lilongwe show"

avatar
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Nambewe
Guest
Nambewe

Great Tay Grin ! Keep it up! very good spirit helping fellow Malawians to progress .In the long run the whole nation will benefit!!!

Vote Up-1Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago

More From Nyasatimes