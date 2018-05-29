Tay Grin takes Nyasa awards celebration gig to Blantyre after massive Lilongwe show

Malawi’s hip-hop artist Tay Grin says he is now going to perform an open free show at Njamba Freedom Park in Blantyre to celebrated his recent success in Nyasa Music Awards after a great show which attracted thousands of youth in Lilongwe on Sunday at Masintha Ground.

Tay Grin, real name Limbani Kalirani, said he is giving free music shows to celebrate with is fans the Best Male Artist and Best Music Video awards received.

“As an artist I always feel good to share my joy with people who love my music and this is why I decided to organize this free event.,” he said.

Next stop for celebratory gig is Blantye, Njamba Freedom Park next month, disclosed the artist

The artist is also holding workshops with up-and-coming musicians to share skills with them. Before the Masintha show, he met 65 budding artists at Ifive in Area 15 on Saturday.

He also will be heading to the north in Mzuzu for another free music show “ to thank my fans.”

At Masintha, the Lubwa hit-maker dished out his popular songs, the fans erupted to thunderous cheers.

