Man kills himself after wife told him to stop drinking beer

A 45-year-old Isaac Nyati, from Khombe village, Traditional Authority Chiwere in Dowa, has killed himself after his wife told him stop drinking beer.

Dowa Police Publicist Gladson M’bumpha said the incident happened on Saturday morning, August 29 2020 at Khombe Village where the deceased was found hanging in a nearby garden.

M’bumpha claimed the deceased was a well known drunkard and whenever his wife reasoned with him to stop drinking beer, he would disappear for some days and eventually return home.

“This has been happening for several times and on Friday morning August 28 2020, the deceased left his house pretending that he was going to drink beer at a nearby village.

“However, he did not come back home until his wife and the children started looking for him within the village and they were later informed that he was seen hanging dead in a tree in a nearby garden,” said M’bumpha.

He said postmortem conducted at Thonje Health Centre established that death was caused due to suffocation secondary to strangulation and that there was no foul play.

