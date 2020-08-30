Man kills himself after wife told him to stop drinking beer
A 45-year-old Isaac Nyati, from Khombe village, Traditional Authority Chiwere in Dowa, has killed himself after his wife told him stop drinking beer.
Dowa Police Publicist Gladson M’bumpha said the incident happened on Saturday morning, August 29 2020 at Khombe Village where the deceased was found hanging in a nearby garden.
M’bumpha claimed the deceased was a well known drunkard and whenever his wife reasoned with him to stop drinking beer, he would disappear for some days and eventually return home.
“This has been happening for several times and on Friday morning August 28 2020, the deceased left his house pretending that he was going to drink beer at a nearby village.
“However, he did not come back home until his wife and the children started looking for him within the village and they were later informed that he was seen hanging dead in a tree in a nearby garden,” said M’bumpha.
He said postmortem conducted at Thonje Health Centre established that death was caused due to suffocation secondary to strangulation and that there was no foul play.
It’s unfortunate that this dude committed suicide. There is more to the story than stated in this article.
I don’t understand this conclusion. Where does it show in this article that the husband committed suicide just coz the wife had told him not to drink beer. In this same article it is written that the husband was pretending to go to some village for beers
Not many wives understand the level of stress husbands experience. To be a man is not simple and if a man takes some beer the duty of the wife to cheer him up and then if anything discuss the impact of drinking later when he is sober and happy. the discussion should be amicable and aimed at safeguarding welfare of the whole family.
over criticism does not solve the problem and may actually increase the stress level leading to more drinking or sad case of suicide.
Iyi nde DOWA …… District Of Wild Animals
Kudzikhweza, sinkhaninso that’s their life style
Bibida ngofunika
This guy really loved his drink
Once again, a simplistic conclusion by our police and medical personnel. Just like the Phalombe “sweeness” conclusion. This man would go and come back, sometimes after some days. How long did it take the family to suspect something was wrong and to start looking for him. Creativity of a Malawian should not be underestimated. We’ve seen such in the number of attempts to rig the elections. Bring in professionalism into the services – especially when human life is concerned.
I agree. This is suspected criminal offense that requires rigorous investigation because as it is there is fertile ground for foul play with justice system including bribing the medic who conducted the autopsy.
The story clearly state that this was a habit and what would prompt the man to hang himself up this time around. There are so many missing pieces in this story.
Alcoholism is a disease. Ku Malawi we need to consider rehabilitation centers for these people who would literally kill themselves if they can’t access mowa. Not all “uchidakwa” is in pure fun. Some of these “zidakwa” are mentally sick and need rehabilitation.