Man Murdered, Body Dumped in Shire River — Police Launch Manhunt

Police in Nsanje have launched a full-scale manhunt for unknown assailants who brutally murdered a man and dumped his body in the Shire River.

The victim has been identified as Macheso Nyozo, an adult from Chindevu Village, Traditional Authority Malemia in Nsanje District.

According to Sub Inspector Agnes Zalakoma, the Nsanje Police Public Relations Officer, Nyozo had gone to Ntchuwa on October 12, 2025, for farming but never returned home.

“Today, fishermen discovered a body floating in the Shire River. They pulled it out and some villagers later identified it as that of Nyozo,” said Zalakoma.

Police officers, accompanied by a medical examiner, rushed to the scene. Preliminary investigations revealed visible marks of violence around the neck, suggesting foul play. A postmortem later confirmed that Nyozo died from strangulation.

Law enforcers have since launched an investigation to track down those responsible for the heinous act.

Meanwhile, police are appealing to members of the public to share any information that could help in locating and apprehending the killers.

