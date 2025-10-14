When Health facilities Run Dry: The Hidden Struggle for Water and Sanitation in Malawi

Having Water, toilets, and personal hygiene are basic necessity for human being to leave better . Yet in many hospitals and health centres across Malawi, these are not always available. Patients and their guardians often struggle — trying to stay clean, find a working toilet, or wash their hands. This is not a story of opinion. It is based on real evidence from government and international reports.

The World Health Organization (WHO) and UNICEF report that about one in four hospitals in Malawi do not have reliable water. This means water may not be available on the premises or may run out during the day. Without water, toilets cannot flush, bathrooms stay dirty, and people cannot wash their hands.

Around 23 percent of hospitals do not have proper toilets. Some are broken, unsafe, or without privacy. Only about 3 percent of hospitals have toilets that are safe, private, and accessible to everyone, including women and people with disabilities.

Malawi’s WASH in Health Care Facilities Roadmap (2022–2030) confirms these problems. Many hospitals depend on old water systems that break easily. In some rural areas, the only water source is a shared borehole. When it stops working, patients and guardians have to fetch water from outside or go without for days.

Guardians, who often stay in hospital yards to care for sick relatives, are also affected. They share toilets and bathrooms with patients. When there is no running water, it is hard for them to bathe, cook, or keep clean. Some are forced to use open areas, which increases the risk of infections.

The health impact is serious. Poor hygiene in hospitals causes infections that could be prevented. Mothers giving birth, newborn babies, and patients recovering from surgery are most at risk. Water and sanitation problems can make people stay longer in hospitals or even lead to death from infections.The government, UNICEF, and WaterAid are working to improve water and toilets in hospitals. But many hospitals still need upgrades. Maintenance and regular supply of soap and clean water remain a challenge.

Action is needed now. Hospitals must have reliable water, safe toilets, and hygiene materials. Regular maintenance and monitoring are essential. Communities can help by advocating for better services. Every Malawian deserves care in a clean and safe hospital.

Quality health care is more than medicine . It also needs water, hygiene, and dignity. Without proper water and toilets, hospitals is a dealth trap for citizens seeking treatment..

Ensuring all health facilities meet basic water and sanitation standards for health and human rights enshrined in the constitution of Malawi.

