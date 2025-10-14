EthCo boosts ladies golf with K18 million sponsorship

Ethanol Company Limited (EthCo) has stepped up its support for the development of women’s golf in Malawi with an increased sponsorship package of K18 million for the EthCo Inter-club ladies golf tournament, up from K15 million last year.

The announcement was made ahead of this year’s EthCo Interclub Golf Challenge (Crocodile Team Challenge) and Malawi Ladies Closed Tournament, set for October 18 to 19, at the Blantyre Sports Club.

Speaking during the sponsorship announcement, EthCo Chief Executive Officer Lusubilo Chakaniza, said the company’s continued support reflects its dedication to empowering women through sports.

“This year’s sponsorship has increased to K18 million, up from K15 million last year. This reflects EthCo’s continued commitment to supporting the growth of women’s golf in Malawi and strengthening our partnership with the Ladies Golf Union of Malawi (LGUM),” said Chakaniza.

She further highlighted that the company is also using the event to commemorate Breast Cancer Awareness month, aligning with EthCo’s broader commitment to women’s health and empowerment.

“Since this is a ladies’ tournament, EthCo has decided to also use the event as an opportunity to commemorate Breast Cancer Awareness Month. We believe this platform provides the perfect occasion to celebrate women’s strength both on and off the course. So, as we recognise the top golfers, we will also be commemorating this important cause,” said Chakaniza.

In her remarks, LGUM President Ulemu Luhanga expressed gratitude to EthCo for its continued partnership, describing the sponsorship as a testament to the company’s belief in the potential of women golfers.

Luhanga revealed that this year’s tournament has attracted a record 70 registered lady golfers from across the country, signalling the growing popularity of the sport.

“It is that time of the year again when we invite all lady golfers in Malawi to battle it out in a two-in-one tournament — the EthCo Interclub Golf Challenge (Crocodile Team Challenge) and the Malawi Ladies Closed (individual tournament),” said Luhanga.

She explained that the tournament will feature several divisions based on handicaps, including Champ (0–18), A Division (19–24), B Division (25–30), Seniors (50 years and above), and Juniors (below 18 years). Participating golf clubs include Blantyre, Limbe, Kasasa, Dwangwa, and Lilongwe.

Luhanga also acknowledged Nchalo Ladies, the defending champions who won the Crocodile Floating Trophy last year from Blantyre Sports Club Ladies at Lilongwe Golf Club.

“Our sponsor EthCo has done it again by sponsoring us with a thrilling K18 million package for this great mother tournament for the ladies. We are very grateful and do appreciate their gesture, and we pray for greater success for this amazing company led by our own lady golfer, Lusubilo Chakaniza,” said Luhanga.

