Post-Election Violence Disrupts Business in Kasungu South

Tension remains high in Kasungu South Constituency following a violent clash on October 9, 2025, in which a group of about ten men allegedly attacked supporters of independent parliamentary candidate Joseph Manguluti.

The violence erupted after Manguluti lodged a formal complaint with the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) and the Registrar of Political Parties, alleging electoral irregularities in the just-ended parliamentary race. In the official results, former Finance Minister and incumbent MP Simplex Chithyola Banda of the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) was declared winner with 12,349 votes, narrowly defeating Manguluti, who secured 11,817 votes—a razor-thin margin of 532 votes.

According to reports from Kasungu South, tempers flared after a social media post from an account identified as Kanga Media Agency accused Manguluti and his lawyer of attempting to fabricate evidence to support their election petition. The post alleged that the two were mobilizing people to sign false affidavits at Chibondo Village along the Bua River.

Later that same day, two vehicles were reportedly spotted at Chibondo Junction, believed to be waiting for Manguluti and his lawyer. When the pair did not appear, the group allegedly drove to Nkhota Village to search for them and, on their return to Santhe, launched attacks on Manguluti’s known supporters using panga knives and metal bars.

One of the victims, Charles Chadzala, was assaulted in Mwase Village along the Santhe Road. He claimed to have identified several of his attackers, naming Mumbo Kachere as the alleged ringleader, alongside George Ligomeka, Aubrey Mbewe, Tiyamike, Chipiliro, and Chikumbutso Sabilika—who was reportedly driving a Toyota Probox (MC 9310) registered to Rodney Sabilika.

While police are yet to issue an official statement, local sources confirm that two of the suspects have been arrested and denied bail at the Santhe Magistrate Court. The incident has left the area tense, with many residents fearing renewed violence and disrupted business activity.

Community leaders, including Alick Banda of Mkhota Village, have called for restraint and dialogue among political players, warning that continued hostility could reverse development gains in Kasungu South.

