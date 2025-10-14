Joshua Mwendo: The Man Behind “Working for Citizen Number 15” and the Untold Story of Service Beyond Politics

When Joshua Mwendo began his journey in government as an intern in 2018, he had no political connections, no famous surname, and no idea that one day he would rise to become a Special Assistant to a Cabinet Minister. His newly released book, Working for Citizen Number 15, captures this extraordinary journey, one that started quietly but grew into a defining chapter of his life and career.

At its heart, the book is a reflection on service, not political allegiance. It chronicles the daily realities of working alongside a Cabinet Minister, showing the unseen side of public service where loyalty, discipline, and excellence carry the day. Mwendo writes with honesty and heart, revealing both the chaos and the calm that come with serving in the corridors of power.

In one of the most memorable passages from the book, he writes:

“Being a Special Assistant is not about proximity to power, it is about responsibility to purpose. It is standing behind your Principal so that your country can move forward.”

That quote encapsulates what Working for Citizen Number 15 sets out to achieve: to show that serving a Principal is not an act of politics, but an act of patriotism. Mwendo’s story reminds readers that effective public service is built on professionalism, discretion, and results, qualities that transcend political transitions.

In an interview following the release of the book, Joshua reflected on his unlikely journey:

“I had no idea I would ever serve a Minister. I came in with a non-partisan background, just an intern with no name to protect and no one to push my career forward. But the experience was priceless, one to live for. I gave my all, and when governments changed, my work spoke for me. In 2018 I served under DPP administration, and when the Tonse government came in, the directors still recommended me to continue because professionalism knows no politics. Today, I remain ready to serve again, if called upon. My impact and my integrity are my witnesses.”

Those words reveal the deeper essence of the book, that public service is not about loyalty to a person, but to a country.

Working for Citizen Number 15 offers rare insight into the inner workings of ministerial offices, the planning, coordination, and precision required to make government decisions come to life. It is a valuable resource for public servants, Special Assistants, Protocol Officers, Deputy Ministers, and even staff attached to high offices such as the Presidency and the Speaker of Parliament.

More than that, it is a guide for anyone who believes in the power of professionalism and the dignity of service. Mwendo’s story is a timely reminder that impact, not position, defines true leadership. His journey from intern to Special Assistant is living proof that commitment, humility, and skill can place anyone at the center of national service, regardless of background.

As Malawi continues to redefine what good governance looks like, Working for Citizen Number 15 stands as both a record and a roadmap, a story of service told with truth and passion, and a call to every Malawian who believes that serving one’s country is the highest honor there is.

The book is available online in e-copy format, on his website via the link https://joshuamwendo.com/portfolio/working-for-citizen-number-15/ . It is a must-read for anyone who wishes to understand, and perhaps one day, serve within the beating heart of government.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :