Man shot for driving past Sanjika Presidential Palace gates

A man, Dennis Chikhoza, is nursing gun wounds at the Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital (QECH) after he was shot by state security for driving past the Sanjika

Palace gates, in Blantyre, on Saturday night.

Sources at Sanjika Palace say they tried to stop Chikhoza, who was driving a motor vehicle registration number DZ 7792, from going through but he was “adamant” hence opening live fire.

He appeared “very drunk and was not cooperative,” they said, adding: “Officers on the first gate tried to stop him but he didn’t; as such he hit the gate and proceeded to the second gate damaging both barriers in the process. The officers on duty then fired bullets from a K2C rifle.”

According to the sources, Chikhoza “proved to be a security risk” and that they could not take any chances considering the fact that President Lazarus Chakwera was at the time in the state residence.

State House and Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital have refused to comment on the matter but police say have launched an investigation to establish Chikhoza’s motive.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!