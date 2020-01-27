Man who ‘boiled’ wife by pouring scalding water jailed 8 years

A man who poured scalding water over his wife after over cassava has been jailed for eight years.

The jail sentence was handed in by Liwonde Magistrate Court to James Damison, 49.

In a statement, Machinga police station spokesperson Dave Sulumba said that on January 13 this year, Damison prepared cassava and left two pieces for the next day, but his wife gave them to children.

“This angered him and they started quarrelling. Later when the wife warmed water for him to bathe, he poured it on her back,” he said.

In court he denied the offence, but the State paraded three witnesses and proved its case.

