Silver set sights on Zambian Dan Kabwe as head coach

Zambian tactician Dan Kabwe has emerged as the front-runner to be Silver Strikers FC head coach with local coaches MacDonald ‘Anginde’ Mtetemera and MacDonald Yobe as his assistants.

Silver have made the Zambian their No 1 target to take charge of the forthcoming season after abolishing their executive committee as part of the commercialisation drive.

The Reserve Bank of Malawi sponsored club has hired a full-time management team to run the club as a company and is headed by a chief executive officer.

Silver’s board chairperson Victor Madhlopa said the club had a thorough and strategic process that has identified the best possible candidates after interviews for the head coach post with coaches from Tanzania, Zambia and Turkey.

He was coy to confirm that Kabwe, the former Mufulira Wanderers and Zanaco striker, has been the successful candidate.

“We will shortly announce who our coach is,” said Madhlopa. “We believe he is the right man to take Silver forward.”

Sources indicate Kabwe is the bankers’ choice.

Madhlopa kept the name close to his chest but stressed that Silver are extremely confident of appointing a high-calibre head coach, who has a proven record.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :