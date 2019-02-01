Man who had toddler’s dead body on train in Malawi arrested

A man has been arrested after he was found with a dead child’s body aboard a train on the Limbe-Nayuchi route in Balaka, police have said.

Eastern Region police spokesman Joseph Sauka confirmed the arrest of the man he identified as James Majawa, 28, of Chimphamba Village, Traditional Authority Nsamala in Balaka.

He said other passengers on the train detected a foul smell and police officers boarded the train, detained the man for a search and found a decapitated toddler’s body with intestines removed and chopped private parts.

“The dead child’s body was wrapped in a black polythene bag,” said Sauka.

He said when police questioned Majawa, he told police officers that he had taken the body from Phalula in Balaka.

“We are currently investigating the matter to find out more details,” said Sauka.

He said the suspect is likely to face charges of “possession of human tissue, which is a felony.”

Sauka said contrary to speculations, the child was not born with albinism.

Belief in witchcraft is widespread in Malawi.

