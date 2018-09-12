Maneb says MSCE leakage won’t affect examinations outcome

Malawi National Examinations Board (Maneb) executive director Gerald Chiunda has assured that despite reports of leakages of three papers in the Malawi School Certificate Examinations (MSCE), which is still under investigations, the process will not affect the examination outcome.

Chiunda said this during the opening of standard fixing and awards meeting hich has attracted delegeates from Kenya, Uganda and Lesotho national examination bodies held at the board’s headquarters in eastern city of Zomba.

Police arrested two teachers in Lilongwe for being found with examination papers in their phones while in Mzuzu, police arrested a candidate for entering an examination room with a mobile phone which had an examination paper and some answers in it.

He said the board opened investigations which he said are at “advanced statge” but that examination grades have far reaching implications on students lives hence the probe will not affect examinations outcome.

“There are technical process that we follow, and I would like to assure the nation that even if it were one or two papers, we should be bale to male reasonable decisions not to allow any other erson to have a better grade because they indulged in the malpractice. The results will be credible,” said Chiunda.

Chiunda said determining candidates’ grades is an important stage of the examination cycle.

Meanwhile, Chiunda said the board will release MSCE examinations’ results before October 15.

