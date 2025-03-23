MANEPO to assess gender-responsive, age-inclusive social proctetion in Malawi 

Malawi Network of Older Persons Organizations (MANEPO) has disclosed plans to assess gender-responsive and age-inclusive social protection in Malawi.

MANEPO Executive Director Andrew Kavala, speaking during an engagement meeting on Friday with policymakers, NGOs, community leaders, and older persons’ associations, said there is a need for a dedicated social protection program targeting older persons, such as an old age grant.

“There are many concerns, especially for older women, regarding targeting, implementation, and responsiveness as many feel sidelined in the social cash transfer program,” said Kavala.

He further said information gaps and challenges with e-payment systems continue to hinder older women’s access to social protection.

During the meeting, stakeholders discussed the importance of ensuring that older women benefit equitably from social protection programs while advocating for broader policy shifts toward universal and inclusive support.

Rozaliya Judge, a social cash transfer beneficiary from Gawamadzi Village, T/A Chiwere, shared her struggles despite her condition.

“I am a widow and receive K5,000, which is not enough to support my family. One of my children has disabilities, and I am appealing for more consideration based on my situation,” she said.

A recent survey conducted by professionals in Malawi highlighted critical issues that require urgent attention.

This comes as Malawi recently enacted the Older Persons Act, a step toward better recognition and support for the elderly.

