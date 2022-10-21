Mangochi business magnet Kambulire dumps UTM, joins DPP

UTM Party continues to lose its most crucial membership with the Mangochi business magnet Ben Kambulire being the latest to dump the party.

Kambuire vehemently supported UTM Party during the court-sanctioned election. However, due to what he has described as broken promises by the party, he has joined Democratic Progress Party (DPP).

Speaking on Wednesday after being welcomed into the erstwhile governing party, Kambulire, who also harbours to stand as a Member of Parliament (MP) for Mangochi Central, regretted his time for sponsoring UTM and Tonse Alliance.

“I regret big time for joining UTM. I spent a lot of money to buy clothes and other materials from South Africa to support Saulos Chilima, but the moment he won the election, he deserted me. This is the reason, I have also deserted him and I am not regretting my decision,” he said after being welcomed by DPP Eastern Region governor, Emran Mtenje.

Kambulire challenged people that attended the welcome event to ask Chilima himself if his claims were false.

Kambulire, who is a supplier of ESCOM transformers and owns a fleet of graders, said he joined UTM because it had good and sweet manifestos, which if they could have been implemented, they would transform the country.

“I have monitored the party and the Tonse Alliance, but I have seen that, these people cannot deliver what they promised. They just wanted our votes. This is the reason that has compelled me to join DPP so that we deliver Malawians in the next elections,” he said.

Welcoming him, Mtenge congratulated Kambulire for joining DPP, saying he is not lost because the DPP party is still strong and stands to win in the next elections.

“As DPP family, we welcome him. He has joined the people’s party which was formed to deliver Malawians from the ugly jaws of poverty, hunger, corruption, among others,” he said.

Mtenje, however, indicated DPP’s commitment to support Kambulire so that his dream of becoming an MP is accomplished and also that his desire of developing the district is achieved.

