Mangochi District Councilors meet Chakwera, says he is president extraordinaire

Mangochi District Councilors have described President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera as an extra ordinary president for his strong support to the social and economic development of the people of the Lakeshore District.

The Councillors made the remarks on Thursday 18th July 2024, when President Chakwera held an audience with Mangochi District Councillors at Chikoko Bay State Lodge in Mangochi.

Councillor for Mangochi Msukamwere Ward Hawa Wasi Daud said Malawi has had Presidents from Southern Region, “but never did we see this kind of development in Mangochi.”

Chairperson for Mangochi District Council, Councillor Hassan Chiputa hailed President Chakwera for initiating the Mangochi – Makanjira road construction works which they say, will open up the area to neighboring Mozambique.

He also thanked the Malawi leader for constructing modern houses for security agents in the district.

“There are a lot positive developments currently taking place in Mangochi. This is exactly what used to happen during the reign of late President Ngwazi Dr. Hastings Kamuzu Banda. We thank you for transforming Mangochi,” he said.

“We have had presidents before, but the Chakwera led administration is very unique.”

The Councillors also took turns to thank Chakwera for being an accommodative president who works with all of them despite wearing different political hats.

They also praised Chakwera for the equal distribution of developments to the people of Malawi with no regard for politics.

Mayor for Mangochi Municipality Councillor Imaan Chisuse called on the President to facilitate the building of more markets to help reduce congestion in the Mangochi main Market.

He pleaded with the president to consider giving them a chance to import a vehicle each on duty free terms.

In his remarks, President Chakwera assured the Councillors that his administration will finish up all the development works that he pledged to the people of Mangochi.

“There maybe delays but be assured that all those developments will be completed soon,” he said.

President Chakwera also assured the Councillors that he will continue to engage them in order to deal with burning issues affecting their subjects.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!