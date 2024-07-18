More and more workers needed but, “we need only dedicated, hardworking people,” says Israel government

The government of Israel through Foreign Workers Administration, Population and Immigration Authority (PIBA) says there is a lot of demand for labour export in the agricultural sector in Israel, urging Malawi government to consider recruiting only those people that are determined, hardworking and passionate for the work.

Director of Bilateral agreements in the authority, Ms Raisin Sasson Shirley, said this after meeting with ministry of labour through the line minister Agness Nyalonje in Lilongwe as she assured the government of smooth operations in all processes adding that workers in the farms will be receiving $1,500 US dollars per month.

“In the recent agreement, we discussed that through this programme, 500 workers should be given a chance to come to Israel and work but there is still more chances of reviewing that and increasing the numbers. It’s not only in agricultural sector and not only Malawi but we are also engaging other African countries who will also benefit including in other sectors like hospitality,” Shirley said.

In her remarks, minister of labour, Agness Nyalonje appreciated the government of Israel for considering Malawi to implement the government to government labour export programme and commended the authorities in Israel for training Malawi’s central recruitment team and district labour officers on various approaches to ensure a fair, ethical and transparent recruitment of migrant workers under the MoU signed between the two countries.

“Plans are underway that all the applicants should be interviewed and only shortlisted will have a chance to go and work in Israel,” Nyalonje said.

At the recess of the programme, workers were engaged through private companies but to ensure smooth and safety in all processes government has considered of coming in.

