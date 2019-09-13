Mangochi female lost councillor defies odds: Donates 100 bicycles, 150 phones

Annie Shawa King, who contested the May 21 2019 tripartite elections as an independent shadow councillor for Chilipa Ward in Mangochi South West Constituency; but never decaled a winner, on Monday defied the odds when she donated 100 bicycles and 150 mobile phones worth over K5 million to the constituents.

Speaking in an interview after presenting the gadgets at Mwaye School Ground in Group Village Head Aipira, Traditional Authority (T/A) Chilipa in the area, King said the gifts were meant to say “thank you” to the constituents for supporting her during the campaign period.

“After sitting down to reflect the unwavering support my followers gave me during the campaign trail, I decided to buy these gadgets to present to them including other citizens who were supporting my opponents,” she explained.

King said the gesture, while it is meant to show appreciation, is largely to empower the people as the bicycles will help them to access social amenities – health facilities, markets, schools for children with ease while phones will help farmers to link with potential buyers.

“I have always been yearning to change lives of people in this area. It pains me to see people’s standards of living going down instead of going up. This is the sole reason that has propelled me to do this,” she remarked, while announcing that she also wants to embark on a drive that will reconstruct houses in the area which were affected by Cyclone Idai.

King, who is a business woman, further urged people in the country to leave politics aside and start developing their areas, observing that feuds are derailing development in the country.

One of the recipients, Manyozo White hailed King for her generosity, saying what she has done has never happened to the history of the area.

“She has written her own history. We never anticipate someone losing an election and then give us rewards including supporters of her opponents,” he said.

